Michael Neapolitan

Photographer/Editor
Michael joined WBOC in May of 2023 as a videographer and editor with more than 25 years experience in news, sports and studio production. He earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in Cinema and Television at the University of Bridgeport in Connecticut. He began his career in the US Navy as a videographer, and after his tour of duty started his career as a news videographer. Michael has worked in South Carolina, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Virginia before joining WBOC in Maryland.