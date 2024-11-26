Meteorologist
Meteorologist Mike Grewe joined the WBOC Storm Tracker Weather Team in October of 2024.
Growing up on the Barnegat Bay New Jersey, Mike decided to trade the Tri- State weather patterns, for a little different forecast we call, DelMarVa. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geography, with a discipline in Meteorology, from the University of Maryland in December of 1998.
After college, Mike used his energetic personality and began his career in sales. With 20 years success in sales and leadership, Mike decided it was time to follow his dream and passion for weather and deliver a real weather forecast instead of a sales forecast.
Mike also loves to give back to the local communities he lives and serves in. He is an active volunteer with Life Crisis, a local Salisbury non-profit and a member of the Society of Italian American Businessman for many years, located in Harford County, Maryland.
When not working on the challenging forecast for WBOC Weather, Mike enjoys Surfing and snowboarding with his sons Jacob and Ashton, fishing the local ponds with his wife Rochelle and loves Smoking a rack of ribs, or any other pit meat of your choice.
Email Mike at mgrewe@wboc.com.