Video Journalist
Olivia Sweigart is from Frederick, Md., Maryland’s 3rd largest city.
She graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Media Studies. During her time at Penn State, she reported and anchored for several shows in the PSNtv club.
Olivia interned at WBOC during the summer before her senior year, and she’s thrilled to return full-time! Outside of the newsroom, Olivia loves to lift at the gym, go to the beach, try new cafes or restaurants, and spend time with her friends and family!