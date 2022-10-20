Broadcast/Video Journalist
Rachel Pierce is from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and studied broadcast journalism and political science at Syracuse University.
Rachel was a member of the South Jersey Rowing Team in high school and was on the Syracuse University's Women's Division I Rowing team. Rachel is a 2017 US Rowing Youth Nationals Champion and competed in the 2018 US World Trials.
Rachel is the daughter to Jackie and Tom and older sister to Sarah. She is also the mother to her bunny, named Bonnie. On days off, Rachel loves baking, playing piano, or listening to true crime podcasts.
Have a story? Send it to rpierce@wboc.com and follow her on Twitter @RachelPierceTV.