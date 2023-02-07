Digital Content Creator
Sean Curtis joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Sean previously worked as an associate producer and writer for a commercial production company in Los Angeles.
Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.
Sean is an avid reader and writer, as well as a self-admitted film junkie. He and his wife Theresa live in Salisbury and spend their free time outdoors or catering to their German Shepherd and three cats.