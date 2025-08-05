Producer
Stella Guzik comes to WBOC after graduating from American University in 2025 with a degree in Broadcast Journalism. She was born and raised in northern New Jersey.
During her time at AU, she was an intern at multiple news organizations, involved in the broadcast club, and was a Tech Worker in the School of Communication.
When not at work, she enjoys watching movies, going to the beach, and journaling.
She has a passion for local news and is honored to serve the Delmarva community as a news producer.