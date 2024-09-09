Producer
Susan Stark is thrilled to join the WBOC team. With a passion for storytelling, she brings a wealth of experience to the table. Her career began at WTTG Fox 5 News, where she honed her skills as an assignment desk editor. From there, she transitioned to Montgomery County Cable News where she excelled as a news reporter and hosted the environmental TV Show "Think Green."
After taking a well deserved break to focus on her family, Susan is eager to return to her journalistic roots. With her two daughters now in college, she has the opportunity to dedicate herself fully to her career once again.
When she's not chasing breaking news, Susan enjoys finding peace in nature. Whether it's practicing sunrise yoga on the beach or embarking on section hikes along the Appalachian Trail, she finds inspiration and rejuvenation in the great outdoors.