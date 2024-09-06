Tami Weber

Broadcast Journalist
Tami is an Emmy Award winning journalist who comes to WBOC with a wealth of knowledge and over a decade of experience in both radio and television news. Tami began her broadcast journalism career in college after taking a news writing course and falling in love with storytelling. She started in radio news working as the weekend morning drive anchor and weekday reporter at WRNR Talk Radio in Martinsburg, WV. After graduating from Shepherd College, Tami was hired at a competing station, WEPM-AM/WKMZ-FM and eventually was promoted to News Director before making the switch to television. Tami worked as a reporter, producer, videographer and main evening anchor at WHAG-TV in Hagerstown, MD until she moved to South Carolina. There, Tami was part of a start-up of what is now FOX Carolina in Greenville, SC. Tami worked primarily as an Investigative Reporter and fill-in anchor, earning the distinction of South Carolina Reporter of the Year in 2005 as well as numerous Emmy awards and nominations. Tami has also received accolades for her journalistic work from the Associated Press Broadcasters Association in MD, WV and SC, and has been honored with a Women in Communications MATRIX Award and National Headliner Award.
Tami was born in Washington, DC and raised in Prince Georges County, MD. She lives in Salisbury with her husband, Bob, daughter Michaela, and twin boys Thomas and Mac. When not working to bring the latest news to Delmarva, Tami can be found camping, at the beach, cooking over an open fire, or spending time with friends and family. Tami's parents live in Ocean Pines and her sister lives in Salisbury. She also has a brother who lives in Frederick, but has a summer home in Ocean Pines.
Tami is active with Rotary of Wicomico County, a 2017 alumni of Shore Leadership, and volunteers with both the Talbot Figure Skating Club and Eastern Shore Hockey Association.
Tami grew up spending her summers in Ocean City and is thrilled to call Delmarva her home.