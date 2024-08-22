Video Journalist
Tiffani Amber was born and raised in Bergen County, NJ but fell in love with the DMV area after attending The Catholic University of America where she graduated with both a BA in Media and Communication Studies and a BM in Musical Theater. She joined the WBOC team in July of 2024 and is thrilled to share the stories of the Dover community.
Growing up, Tiffani could always be found in the theater. Her love of story telling was something she discovered at a young age, and she is very excited to bring this lifelong passion to the Dover and Delmarva community everyday!
Have a story idea? Message Tiffani at tamber@wboc.com!