Broadway Baptist Church's bell tower was struck by lightning during a round of afternoon storms on June 12th. Church in Onancock experienced the power of a lightning strike firsthand. Pastor Russell Fail was having lunch with a few members when they received a call that the church was on fire.
" When I turned the corner I thought the whole roof was on fire, " Pastor Russell said.
Fortunately for the church and thanks to several fire agencies, the damage was minimal. And Pastor Russell said insurance will be able to cover most of the church's damages.
"The fire departments from Onancock and Melfa all those individuals, they responded very quickly," Pastor Russell said. "They had the fire out within 15 minutes of their arrival and they don't get enough recognition they did a really good job."
Considering the circumstances, Pastor Russell is already making plans flexible plans for Sunday services.
"Right now, immediately waiting for the all-clear to be able to continue to have services inside," Pastor Russell said. "If not we will probably either meet outside. Sunday is supposed to be a nice day apparently."
And although a congregation of around 50 people may be small, Pastor Russell believes in their strength.
"It's a healthy church, and they're a loving church and we'll be able to get through this. We go through the COVID pandemic and this isn't going to slow us down either."
A small church in a small town that's not letting a little lightning slow them down.