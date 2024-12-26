DOVER, DE - The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that critically injured a 14-year-old on Christmas Eve.
Investigators say they were called to Bayhealth Kent Campus just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 24, on reports of a teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Due to the severity of his injuries, the 14-year-old was flown to New Castle County Hospital where he remains in critical condition.
Police say the victim was sitting in a parked car on Willis Road when two unknown suspects approached the car and one of them opened fire, striking the teen. Both suspects fled on foot and the teen victim was driven to Bayhealth Kent Campus in a privately owned car.
There are currently no leads, according to police, and the shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130.