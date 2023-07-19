SALISBURY, Md.-A Salisbury man has been arrested after an investigation in Wicomico County.
The Sheriff's Office investigated Charles Lee Huntington for distributing controlled dangerous substances from his home on the 6100 block of Jack Drive. Officials say they received tips about drug activity at the home. Officials watched Huntington's home. Law enforcement officials say approximately 8 people were seen stopping at the Salisbury man's home and leaving a short time later. Several cars were also stopped by CAT.
The Community Action Team obtained a search and seizure warrant on the home.
Officials say the search revealed an amount of cocaine indicative of distribution, including multiple scales and packaging material.
Huntington was arrested and interviewed. Deputies say he admitted to distributing cocaine. Huntington was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of narcotic production equipment, maintaining a common nuisance to administer CDS and maintaining a common nuisance to distribute CDS.
Huntington was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where he is currently held without bond. Huntington is pending charges for maintaining a common nuisance from a previous search warrant CAT executed at his residence in November 2022, according to police.
If anyone has any additional information regarding the investigation please contact the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation at 410-548-4898.