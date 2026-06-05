DOVER, DE– Delaware Capitol Police are investigating after a person was found deceased near a DMV location.
DelDOT employees notified law enforcement of the discovery in a wooded area just before 10 a.m. on June 4, according to a press release.
Police did not release an identity.
Capitol Police turned the body over to Delaware's Division of Forensic Science to determine a cause and manner of death. Officials say foul play is not suspected.
Delaware State Police will assist with an investigation into the circumstances.