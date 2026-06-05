BODY FOUND GRAPHIC

BODY FOUND GRAPHIC

DOVER, DE– Delaware Capitol Police are investigating after a person was found deceased near a DMV location.

DelDOT employees notified law enforcement of the discovery in a wooded area just before 10 a.m. on June 4, according to a press release.

Police did not release an identity. 

Capitol Police turned the body over to Delaware's Division of Forensic Science to determine a cause and manner of death. Officials say foul play is not suspected.

Delaware State Police will assist with an investigation into the circumstances.

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Bees is an Ocean City local familiar with Eastern Shore culture and history. She is passionate about audience engagement through community journalism, media literacy and language. Before joining WBOC, Bees was Editor in Chief of SU's student news outlet, The Flyer. She is thrilled to serve Delmarva as a newscast producer on WBOC's team.

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