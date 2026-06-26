DOVER, Del. – A new law could clear the way for third-party delivery of alcohol from licensed liquor stores across the state, giving customers another option while creating new opportunities for local businesses and delivery drivers.
Supporters say the change could pour more business into independent liquor stores by allowing them to reach more customers through delivery platforms.
DoorDash, which championed the legislation, says the law could also provide more earning opportunities for delivery drivers. The company says nationally, more than 64% of alcohol delivery orders through its platform come from small businesses.
The program would include safeguards designed to keep deliveries responsible, including ID verification and age checks before alcohol is handed over.
“DoorDash has been proud to champion this legislation alongside Delaware’s small business community,” Alex Spyropoulos, DoorDash’s head of public policy in Delaware, said in a statement. “When local liquor stores grow, Dashers earn more, and customers get more options for safe delivery of their favorite beverages.”
Delaware would join a growing number of states allowing alcohol delivery through third-party platforms if the law receives final approval.