DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit accusing gunmaker Glock of knowingly selling handguns that can be easily converted into illegal machine guns.
The lawsuit, filed in Delaware’s Court of Chancery on Thursday, Oct. 22, asks a judge to stop Glock from distributing easily convertible handguns for sale to civilian customers in Delaware. The state also seeks financial damages and an order requiring the company to address the alleged public safety harm at its own expense.
The new case focuses on devices commonly called “Glock switches.” These small attachments, made by third parties rather than Glock, allow a handgun to fire continuously with a single pull of the trigger, according to the complaint made by Attorney General Kathleen Jennings' office.
The state alleges Glock has known about the problem for years but failed to make adequate changes to prevent the conversions.
“[Glock] has the capability to redesign its handguns so they cannot be easily switched into illegal machine guns, yet for years it willfully chose not to act,” the lawsuit states.
According to the complaint, modified handguns can fire up to 1,200 rounds per minute and are difficult to control, increasing the danger to bystanders.
The lawsuit points to several Delaware cases involving the devices, including a July 2025 search at a 17-year-old’s Camden home. Investigators found a 3D-printed Glock switch and two Glock-style ghost guns during that search, according to the suit.
The filing also cites an August 2024 case in which a Middletown man was charged with illegally possessing a machine gun after authorities found a firearm converted using a switch ordered from China.
“These individual incidents involving Glock switches in Delaware reveal an alarming pattern—one of increasing prevalence, accessibility, and ease of use—contributing to growing harm within the State,” the complaint reads.
Delaware argues Glock’s business practices have created a public nuisance by contributing to gun violence and threatening residents’ safety. The state also accuses the company of promoting fully automatic weapons in ways that helped fuel interest in converting its civilian handguns.
The complaint acknowledges Glock has introduced newer handgun designs and moved away from producing some older models. However, the state argues those changes are inadequate and do not address guns already in circulation.
Jennings is asking the court to require Glock to surrender profits tied to the alleged misconduct, pay damages, and cover the state’s legal costs. The complaint does not specify a dollar amount.
The lawsuit focuses solely on sales and marketing to civilian customers in Delaware and does not seek restrictions on Glock’s sales or marketing to law enforcement.
WBOC reached out to Glock on Thursday for comment. This article will be updated.