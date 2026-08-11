DOVER, Del. - Veterans and their families gathered at the Air Mobility Command Museum Tuesday for a resource fair aimed at connecting them with benefits, services and support.
The Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs, in partnership with the VA Philadelphia and Wilmington Regional Offices, hosted its Claims Clinic and Resource Fair, bringing multiple organizations together in one location to help veterans navigate VA claims and learn more about available resources.
"It makes it easy for the veterans to come and go to different stations and seek out what they need in terms of benefits," said Doug Hudson with the Delaware Commission of Veterans Affairs.
The event also highlighted the challenges veterans can face after leaving the military, particularly younger veterans adjusting to civilian life.
Jenna Leigh Carlton, a former Navy weather guesser, said she has worked to connect younger veterans and create a space where they can talk about the challenges that come with transitioning out of military service.
"A lot of it was tied to identity, purpose," Carlton said. "Navigating a new job market, trying to either manage their family and a new income."
Carlton said simply recognizing those struggles can help veterans realize they are not alone.
"It's actually a transition thing. We're all going through it and you're not alone," she said.
Carlton was also recognized Tuesday as the recipient of the first annual Woman Veteran of the Year Award.
Leah Werbel with the VA Philadelphia Regional Office said the award is meant to recognize women veterans who continue serving their communities after their military careers.
"There are so many deserving veterans, in particular women veterans who are uplifting their community," Werbel said. "They are uplifting their peers and other fellow veterans."
For Carlton Cannon, a Delaware native and Vietnam veteran who served in the Marine Corps and received three Purple Hearts, events like Tuesday's gathering also carry a deeper meaning.
Cannon said Vietnam veterans did not always receive the recognition they deserved when they returned home. He believes opportunities to honor veterans can help bridge generations of service.
"Now we have that opportunity over the years going by to actually celebrate those that were in combat arms," Cannon said. "This is really, really helpful to our society and I think we need to do more of this."
Organizers say bringing veterans, their families and service providers together can make it easier to find help — while reminding veterans that support remains available long after their military service ends.