ELLENDALE, Del. - A group of wildlife rehabilitators in Delaware is fundraising to build a dedicated wildlife center, hoping to provide more care for animals while giving the public a place to learn about local wildlife.
The Delaware Council of Wildlife Rehabilitators and Educators, or DCWRE, currently relies on a statewide network of volunteer caregivers who take in injured and orphaned animals from their homes.
The organization cares for hundreds of animals each year and answers more than 3,000 calls from the public, according to the group..
The proposed center would provide a centralized location where people could bring animals in need of help. It would also allow rehabilitators to take in more animals and provide dedicated medical care.
“It'll allow people to drop off those animals. We can take in more animals and we're probably we're hoping to have an educational place, too, so we can offer educational programs,” said Tonyea Mead, a wildlife rehabilitator.
Many caregivers pay for supplies, food, housing and veterinary care themselves.
“A lot of our expenses are out-of-pocket,” said Sherry Hulse, a wildlife rehabilitator. “If the wildlife center would, you know, it would really just help not only the animals but the rehab, too.”
The need for wildlife rehabilitation has grown as development continues across Delaware, according to the organization. As natural habitats shrink, animals can lose access to food, shelter and space away from people.
“We're losing habitat exponentially,” said Albert Rizzo, a wildlife rehabilitator. “So a lot of these animals are getting pushed out of their native homes, their habitat.”
With a dedicated facility, the group hopes to improve patient management, expand medical care, conduct research and release rehabilitated animals on-site. The center could also offer volunteer training, educational events and more flexible opportunities for people interested in wildlife rehabilitation but limited by space, time or resources.
The organization is encouraging the public to follow its progress and fundraising efforts on Facebook as it works to make the center a reality.
For more information on how to donate, visit DCWRE's website.