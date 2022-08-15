GREENVILLE, N.C. - It's game over for the Delmar, Md., girls softball team, which represented the Mid-Atlantic Region in the Little League Softball World Series title game. Delmar lost 5-4 in extra innings on Monday afternoon to Hewitt, Texas, the team that represented the Southwest Region.
The Hewitt team became the 14th team from the Lone Star State to win the LLSWS, and first since Waco won it all in 2017.
Delmar was attempting to become the first team from the Old Line State to win the LLSWS. A big win over the Philippines on Sunday placed Delmar in the title game with a perfect 4-0 until Monday's defeat.
The game was broadcast live on ESPN from Greenville, N.C.