DELMAR, Md. - As if we haven't seen enough price increases this year, electricity rates could be on the rise in Maryland if a rate hike proposed by Delmarva Power is approved by the State Public Service Commission.
The company is looking for a $37.5 million cumulative rate increase by 2025. That would amount to an average monthly increase in bills by almost six percent.
Delmarva Power says the money is needed in part to improve its power grid and emergency response. Morgan O'Donnell, vice president of regulatory policy and strategy for Delmarva Power, said previous such investments have already paid dividends for ratepayers.
"As a result of the Company's focus on investments and reliability, customers are experiencing fewer outages, and when outages do occur, they are shorter in duration," O'Donnell said.
Quinton Hutt, of Delmar, Md., says that he sees the need for investment in the grid. But with families still dealing with the aftermath of the COVID pandemic and inflation, any rate hikes too soon could be painful.
"They'll be reaching for outside assistance, and that's going to be overwhelmed," Hutt said. "There's not going to be enough to help everyone. Everyone's going to suffer. I honestly believe everyone's going to suffer.
The proposed rate hikes are currently before the Maryland Public Service Commission. Tyaskin neighbor Abbie Benzin hopes they do their due diligence before any rate hike approval.
"I hope they hold them to the standard that they think they're actually - that Delmarva Power actually thinks they're holding themselves to," Benzin said.
The Maryland Public Service Commission is still looking for comments from the public about the proposed rate hikes.
They will hold an online hearing at 6 p.m. on September 22.
Written comments can be submitted to the Commission here. Be sure to mention the Case Number for the proposed rate hike, which is 9681. Written comments can be submitted until October 7.