PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - An East Salisbury Elementary School teacher has been arrested following an investigation into the reported sexual assault of a 16-year-old at a Princess Anne barbershop, according to Maryland State Police.
Maurice Cotton Sr., 61, of Westover, has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sexual offense. Police say Cotton was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 20, and is being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.
Investigators say they received a report Oct. 3 that the teen had been sexually assaulted at a barbershop in Princess Anne. Cotton and the teen were believed to be acquaintances, according to authorities.
The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division’s Eastern Region investigated the report. Charges were filed following consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to police.
Police identified Cotton as a teacher at East Salisbury Elementary School and a barber in Princess Anne.
Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Cotton or has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police at 443-260-3700.