Sexual assault arrest

(Pexels)

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - An East Salisbury Elementary School teacher has been arrested following an investigation into the reported sexual assault of a 16-year-old at a Princess Anne barbershop, according to Maryland State Police.

Maurice Cotton Sr., 61, of Westover, has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor, second-degree assault, and fourth-degree sexual offense. Police say Cotton was arrested Tuesday, Oct. 20, and is being held without bond at the Somerset County Detention Center.

Investigators say they received a report Oct. 3 that the teen had been sexually assaulted at a barbershop in Princess Anne. Cotton and the teen were believed to be acquaintances, according to authorities.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division’s Eastern Region investigated the report. Charges were filed following consultation with the Somerset County State’s Attorney’s Office, according to police.

Police identified Cotton as a teacher at East Salisbury Elementary School and a barber in Princess Anne.

Mugshot of Maurice Cotton

Courtesy of Maryland State Police

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Cotton or has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police at 443-260-3700.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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