Stabbing Arrest

MGN

CRISFIELD, Md. - Authorities arrested a man for a stabbing at Somers Cove.

The Crisfield Police Department arrested 45-year-old Derrick Davis, of Crisfield. Police say on Aug. 13, around 8:25 p.m., officers responded to 100 Somers Cove for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man inside a home who was bleeding from his arm.

Police say they found the suspect, Davis, outside the home and arrested him after a brief foot chase.

Man arrested for stabbing in Crisfield

Derrick Michael Davis, 45, of Crisfield, MD

(Courtesy: Crisfield Police Department)

Davis is charged with Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Resisting Arrest. He is currently awaiting presentment to a District Court Commissioner.

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Colby joined WBOC in 2022. He graduated from Towson University the same year with a bachelor's in Electronic Media and Film Production. Colby was born and raised on Delmarva and has enjoyed using his position as a news producer to serve his community.

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