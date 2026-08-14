Man arrested for stabbing in Crisfield

CRISFIELD, Md. - Authorities arrested a man for a stabbing at Somers Cove.
The Crisfield Police Department arrested 45-year-old Derrick Davis, of Crisfield. Police say on Aug. 13, around 8:25 p.m., officers responded to 100 Somers Cove for a reported stabbing. Officers found a man inside a home who was bleeding from his arm.
Police say they found the suspect, Davis, outside the home and arrested him after a brief foot chase.
Davis is charged with Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, Reckless Endangerment, and Resisting Arrest. He is currently awaiting presentment to a District Court Commissioner.