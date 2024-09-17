DOVER, DE- A man was found dead in a vehicle Monday evening near Dover.
Delaware State Police say a vehicle was reported in a ditch on East Denney’s Road around 6 p.m. September 16th. Troopers say a 45-year-old man was inside with a gunshot wound.
The victim died at the scene. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective A. Bluto by calling (302) 741-2859. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.