SALISBURY, Md. — A living piece of Maryland history is taking root at Salisbury University.
The Maryland State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has planted a genetic clone of Maryland’s original Liberty Tree on the university’s campus as part of its Legacy of Liberty project, marking the nation’s 250th anniversary.
The original Liberty Tree stood for more than 400 years at St. John’s College in Annapolis and became a gathering place for the Sons of Liberty during the American Revolution.
Soil from all 45 DAR chapters across Maryland was included in the planting ceremony, creating a connection between communities across the state and the historic tree.
“The DAR is committed to historic preservation, education and patriotism,” said Judy Halter, DAR member, “So the project filled all three pieces.”
Halter said planting the tree at Salisbury University also helps preserve a piece of Maryland’s history for future generations.
University officials said the tree also represents a connection between the state’s history and Salisbury’s academic mission.
“Salisbury University is honored that the Maryland State Society, the Daughters of the American Revolution, chose our campus as the location of one of its liberty trees,” said Jason Rhodes, Salisbury University communications.
The DAR said the new tree will serve as a reminder of the history behind the American Revolution and the ideals represented by the original Liberty Tree.