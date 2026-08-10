The annual Shop Maryland Tax-Free Week runs August 9 through August 15, giving shoppers a chance to save on certain clothing, footwear and school-related items.
During the week, qualifying clothing and footwear priced at $100 or less per item are exempt from the state's sales tax. The first $40 of a backpack or bookbag purchase is also tax-free.
For students and families facing the rising cost of education, those savings can make a difference.
“Tuition is expensive, books are expensive. Everything is difficult as a student, like, to an extent that people don't understand,” said Braiden Alexander, Salisbury University student, “Students have a lot on their plate, and taking money off of that, that's a huge help for us.”
Local business owners and shoppers say the tax-free week is also a good opportunity to support Maryland businesses.
“I think this is a really great week, especially as a Berlin community, for everyone to come in and shop and go and get the discounts,” said Kylie Cosman, owner of SOl Boutique.
Donna Allen, a Delaware resident, said the promotion could also help bring shoppers from neighboring Delaware into Maryland.
“Since I live in Delaware, I know a lot of people come to Delaware to do shopping,” Allen said. “So I do think that it's a good way to bring business to Salisbury or into Maryland.”
Tax-free weeks runs through August 15.