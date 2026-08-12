MILFORD, Del. - Investigators say a motorcyclist died after crashing into an SUV on North DuPont Boulevard.
Milford Police Department says on July 31, around 1:15 a.m., a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound on North DuPont Boulevard failed to stop at a traffic light at the intersection of North Walnut Street.
Police say the motorcycle collided with an SUV that was turning left onto North DuPont Boulevard from Warner Road. According to police, the SUV then struck a fire hydrant and utility pole.
Police say the 20-year-old man riding the motorcycle, identified as Gavin Webb, of Milford, was taken to a nearby hospital where he was admitted in critical condition. Police say the 17-year-old man driving the SUV was not injured.
Investigators say Webb later died from his injuries.