DOVER, Del. - NASCAR is slated to return to Dover Motor Speedway in May 2027, with a points-paying Cup Series race highlighting a two-day weekend at the Monster Mile.
Dover Motor Speedway announced Wednesday that the NASCAR Cup Series will compete in a 400-mile race on Sunday, May 16. The NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series will open the weekend with the BetRivers 200 on Saturday, May 15.
Officials say the weekend will mark a return to Dover’s traditional NASCAR format following the track’s NASCAR All-Star weekend in 2026.
The 2027 event will also continue a longstanding tradition at the Delaware track. Dover is scheduled to host Cup Series competition for the 58th consecutive year and the 109th Cup Series race in the speedway’s history. Dover is one of 12 tracks in NASCAR history to have hosted more than 100 Cup Series races.
One storyline heading into the 2027 race will be Denny Hamlin’s attempt to make history at the Monster Mile. Hamlin will enter the race looking for his fourth consecutive Cup Series victory at Dover. According to speedway officials, no driver has won four straight Cup Series races at the track.
“Whether it's a points race, an All-Star Race or a Chase race, one thing never changes—we work for the fans,” Dover Motor Speedway President and General Manager Mike Tatoian said. “They are the heart of everything we do, and we're constantly looking for ways to make every visit to The Monster Mile more entertaining than the last.”
The speedway’s Fan Zone will also return throughout race weekend, featuring driver appearances, live music, food and drinks, interactive activities and family-friendly entertainment. Speedway officials say additional attractions and surprises are also planned.
Fans who attended events at Dover Motor Speedway in 2026 can renew their seats through Friday, Aug. 28. Tickets for the 2027 NASCAR weekend are also available through Dover Motor Speedway or by calling 1-800-441-RACE.