REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. -- Neighbors living near President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach vacation home expressed mixed opinions about Wednesday's FBI search to find more classified documents.
Classified documents were discovered at the president's Wilmington home and his former private office in November 2022.
On Wednesday, Biden's personal lawyer, Bob Bauer, confirmed the FBI's search of his Rehoboth Beach home.
Some neighbors living just a few houses down from the search say they were not concerned with the FBI's presence.
"I don't care what they're doing because it doesn't bother us," says Bryce Redington. "It's none of our business, and I'm happy that they're doing it. They're doing it the right way, like they are all the other people who have similar problems, so we don't have a problem with it at all."
Others living on the same street expressed similar sentiments.
"It seems like the federal government just overall needs to do a much better job of tracking these confidential documents, because there seems to be sloppy management on both sides of the fence," says neighbor Cyrus Brinn.
However, some people in the area expressed concerns about the search. Tammie Bair says she feels the investigation has gone too far.
"I'm kind of tired of it going on and on and the continual digging for things," says Bair. "I mean everybody's got something, right? Mostly small, hopefully not so big. But I feel for politicians that can't just be politicians. Nobody's going to want to run in our country if we continue down this path."
According to Bauer, no documents were found on Wednesday.