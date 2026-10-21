HARRINGTON, Del. - A new four-way stop is now in place at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and East Liberty Street in Harrington after the city raised concerns about safety.
Harrington police are reminding drivers to come to a complete stop, watch for pedestrians and other vehicles, and use caution as motorists adjust to the new traffic pattern.
City staff said the city requested the change after research showed a disproportionately high number of incidents at the intersection. Because the road is maintained by the state, additional research was required before moving forward with the stop signs.
"Their research showed the same thing...a larger number of incidents that occurred at that intersection. So they went ahead and installed a four way stop to make it safer for everyone to use that intersection," Doug Poore said.
Drivers are encouraged to remain alert and obey all posted traffic signs.