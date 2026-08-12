SALISBURY, Md. – Nighttime construction is planned next week at the intersection of Naylor Mill Road and Jersey Road as part of the Naylor Mill Water Main Extension Project, the City of Salisbury announced Wednesday.
Work is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17, and Tuesday, Aug. 18, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Construction could continue Wednesday night, Aug. 19, if needed.
The roadway will remain open during construction but will be reduced to one lane. Motorists should expect traffic control operations and flaggers in the area.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution, reduce speeds and follow posted signs and directions from flaggers.
The city said the nighttime work is part of ongoing infrastructure improvements and thanked residents for their patience and cooperation.