BROADKILL BEACH, Del.- Delaware environmental officials responded to Broadkill Beach Monday evening after a beachgoer found a small object marked with the word “radioactive” that had washed ashore.
DNREC says its Emergency Response and Environmental Crimes Unit responded to the beach after the object was reported on Aug. 10.
Officials say they detected trace levels of radiation coming from the object. DNREC Emergency Response secured the item after consulting with the Delaware Division of Public Health and arranged for it to be disposed of as hazardous material.
Several other agencies responded as part of the state’s emergency response plan, including the Milton Fire Department, Sussex County 911, the U.S. Coast Guard, and the Delaware State Fire School.
DNREC says all responding units were cleared from the scene by 7 p.m.
Officials did not provide additional information about what the object was, where it may have come from or how long it had been in the water.