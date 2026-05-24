OCEAN CITY, Md. - Jeep Week is set to begin this week at the Ocean City Inlet.
The event will run from Thursday, May 28, through Sunday, May 31. The Beach Crawl will take place each day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:15 a.m. at the Inlet and travel North to 29th Street.
Event organizers anticipate about 300 Jeeps per day will head down the beach during the Jeep Parade, which hits the beach around 7:30 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. and ends at the inlet parking lot.
Organizers say Ocean City officials requested that participants exit the inlet by 5 p.m. so they do not get charged extra parking fees.
Registration for Jeep Week has already closed.
For more information about Ocean City Jeep Week 2026, click here.