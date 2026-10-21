DELMARVA — An offshore nor’easter brought strong winds and high surf to Delmarva, contributing to beach erosion and tidal flooding in coastal communities.
In areas like Oak Orchard, high water has covered parts of roadways and pushed into nearby properties.
Margaret Hurt of Oak Orchard says recent high tides have caused problems for neighbors.
“It was pushing water in the yards and stuff like that,” Hurt said. And people were having issues.”
Gregory Mieli, who lives near Oak Orchard, says a new access road has helped neighbors avoid driving through saltwater.
“That's been a plus for us so we don't have to drive through any salt water at this time,” Mieli told WBOC.
Mieli says flooding has also washed horseshoe crabs ashore, prompting neighbors to return them to the water.
Patrick Miller, president of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, says strong winds can hold water in the marshes and wetlands, causing water levels to build between high tides.
“The tides consider stacking on top of each other because…the wind is holding the water in,” Miller said. “So one tide just escalates and stacks on top of the other.”
Miller says drivers who attempt to cross flooded roads risk damaging their cars or getting stuck. He urges people to pay attention to their surroundings and avoid driving through floodwaters.
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company has a specialized truck equipped with water-rescue boats and protective suits to help crews respond to flooding emergencies.
Miller says no emergency calls were made in the area this week, but he continues to urge drivers to use caution around floodwaters.