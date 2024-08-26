ONANCOCK, VA - Onancock Main Street is looking for community input for their new survey.
The group works to revitalize downtown Onancock, and group leaders say the responses to this survey will guide their next initiatives.
Onancock Main Street Program Director Jenny Gehman said this is the group's first community survey since 2018.
"I think it'll be great," Gehman said. "A lot has changed in a small amount of time in Onancock, so we're really looking forward to seeing what people want for the future."
Onancock Main Street officials say the 2018 survey suggested public murals, improved directional signs, and accessible WiFi: all of which have either been completed or are in the works.
The survey runs until October 15th. Those interested in participating in the survey can follow this link.