SALISBURY, Md. - You may be able to assist the Maryland State Police in locating two vehicles connected to a 2022 homicide in Wicomico County.
Two sedans, one light and one dark, were caught on a surveillance recording just before 6 p.m. on February 25th, 2022. The vehicles were observed driving to a house on Old Quantico Road.
The vehicles are believed to be connected to the death of Craig Polk Jr., 23, of Salisbury. Polk was last seen alive the same day as the vehicles were recorded. His body was found on May 3, 2022, on the outskirts of a field near Rockawalkin Road. An autopsy determined Polk’s death was a homicide by gunshot. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 410-430-1556.