OCEAN CITY, Md. – More than 160 years after they served during the Civil War, the faces of Maryland soldiers are on display in Ocean City – but their names remain unknown.
The Maryland Army National Guard is asking the public for help identifying soldiers pictured in a rare Civil War-era photograph of Company B, 2nd Regiment, Maryland Eastern Shore Volunteers.
The photograph will be on display Thursday at the Maryland Association of Counties Summer Conference at the Maryland Army National Guard booth.
The soldiers came from communities across Maryland’s Eastern Shore and fought in several Civil War battles, including the Battle of Williamsport. The unit also played a role in efforts to stop Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Maryland campaign.
While the names of the soldiers pictured are known, officials do not know which name corresponds to each face.
The Maryland Center for Military History is asking anyone who believes they may have a family connection to one of the soldiers to come forward and help identify them.
The display offers Eastern Shore residents an opportunity to help connect present-day families with Maryland soldiers who served more than a century and a half ago.
Attendees at the MACo Summer Conference can visit the Maryland Army National Guard booth to view the photograph and learn more about the effort to identify the soldiers.
Those who believe they may have information about the soldiers can contact the Maryland Center for Military History.