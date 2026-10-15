SALISBURY, Md. - Officials announced that Rural King, a farm and home retailer, is tentatively planning to open a new location at the Salisbury Mall.
The joint announcement comes from Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano, Salisbury Mayor Randy Taylor, and the Maryland Department of Commerce. Leaders say the plan is pending final agreements and necessary approvals. No final opening date has been established.
Rural King has more than 150 locations. The store offers agricultural supplies, tools, hardware, lawn and garden products, livestock and pet supplies, outdoor equipment, clothing, and household essentials.
County Executive Giordano says this marks an exciting step in the ongoing effort to revitalize the mall.
"For years, our residents have wanted to see something positive happen at the Salisbury Mall," Giordano added. "We heard those concerns, and collaboratively we have been actively working to attract businesses that will invest in our community. While there are still steps to be completed before anything is finalized, this is real progress and a direct result of our economic development efforts. Rural King would be a tremendous fit for Wicomico County, and we will continue working to help turn this opportunity into a reality."
The announcement follows economic development outreach at the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC) convention in Las Vegas in May 2026, where County Executive Giordano and local economic development representatives met directly with Rural King representatives to discuss opportunities for expansion into Wicomico County.