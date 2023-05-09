SALISBURY, Md. - According to the Maryland U.S. Attorney's Office, Stephen Franklin, 54, of Salisbury has pleaded guilty to wire fraud conspiracy and identity theft in connection with the theft of over $1.8 million from Shore Appliance Connection, a local Salisbury business.
Franklin, according to his plea agreement, was the chief operating officer of Accurate Optical, a chain of optometric shops on the Eastern Shore. He and his co-defendant, Duane G. Larmore, 48, also of Salisbury, met through the Salisbury Chamber of Commerce. Larmore was an employee at Shore Appliance Connection. From September 2016 to around March 2020. Franklin and Larmore conspired to steal the money from Shore Appliance.
Over $1 million was stolen by the defendants to use for various purposes, the Attorney's Office say, including investments and Franklin’s business expenses. One specific incident involved an oil deal with an initial investment of $100,000. Franklin, who didn’t have the required cash for the investment, reportedly had Larmore wire him the amount from Shore Appliances account. Franklin then attempted to wire the $100,000 to an individual in the United Kingdom, but that money was ultimately returned to Shore Appliance after a discrepancy was noticed with the beneficiaries name. Another $100,000 was transferred by Larmore at Franklin’s request for an attorney for the oil deal.
Other instances of theft cited by the Attorney's Office occurred when Franklin convinced Larmore to help invest $395,000 in another UK company in 2016, plus additional funds for travel abroad. Another in 2018 saw the duo invest $50,000 in Gateway Capital. None of the investments paid any returns.
Franklin reportedly had Larmore enter factoring contracts in which businesses can obtain cash by leveraging account receivable in order to hide the money being stolen from Shore Appliance. Without the knowledge or approval of the owners, Larmore entered Shore Appliance into one such factoring contract, providing the company cash deposits but requiring payments and interest of over $725,000.
The two schemers forged signatures of Shore Appliance’s owners with Franklin notarizing. Larmore and an employee of Franklin further posed as the owners to confirm the factoring contracts. Larmore also drew on Shore Appliance’s lines of credit for another $200,000.
In the face of financial difficulties for Franklin’s Accurate Optical, the Attorney's Office goes on to say, Franklin then requested more money from Larmore to pay Franklin’s rent and employee salaries. Shore Appliance money was also used to move Accurate Optical to a new location in Salisbury. This occurred all while Larmore continued to fund Franklin’s investment schemes through Shore Appliance funds.
The Attorney's Office says that, ultimately, due to Franklin’s and Larmore’s conspiracy, actual cash losses to Shore Appliance totaled $1,850,488.94 and intended losses totaled $2,137,674.74.
Franklin faces up to 20 years in federal prison for a wire fraud conspiracy and a mandatory sentence of two years in federal prison for aggravated identity theft.
Franklin will be required to pay full restitution of the victims’ losses, stipulated to be $1,850,488.94. He shares joint liability with co-defendant Larmore. Larmore previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and is awaiting sentencing.