Weather Alert

A Marine Weather Statement has been issued for the following areas... Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA... Chesapeake Bay from North Beach to Drum Point MD... Patuxent River to Broomes Island MD... Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island... At 200 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated a shower, capable of producing winds to around 30 knots. This shower was located over Solomons Island, moving east at 20 knots. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 30 knots, locally higher waves, and lightning strikes. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes. &&