SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury could temporarily pause data center development as city leaders work to determine how the facilities could affect power, water and other local resources.
The Salisbury Planning Commission voted Thursday night to recommend a one-year moratorium on data center development to the Salisbury City Council.
Mayor Randy Taylor said Friday that he supports taking a temporary pause while the city studies the potential impacts and develops permanent regulations.
"It's an emerging situation. We need a little time to digest it," Taylor said. "The primary issue is, is the consumption of power, which is already in rare supply."
Taylor said city officials also need to examine potential impacts involving water usage, noise and infrastructure before deciding what regulations should govern future projects.
"I think all the things you just mentioned are all things we need to investigate," Taylor said. "Is there going to be a sound issue? Is it going to be a power issue? Is it going to be a water issue?"
Taylor said he has heard of one potential inquiry involving a data center, but said he does not believe the city has received a formal application.
Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bill Chambers also said taking time to study the issue could be beneficial.
"I think hitting the pause button. Not indefinitely, but hitting the pause button to study whether local infrastructure can support, data centers, is imperative," Chambers said.
Chambers said the potential economic benefits of data centers can be significant, particularly through property tax revenue. He pointed to Frederick County as an example, saying its first data center was built on a 600-acre campus and generated more than $80 million in property tax revenue last year.
"So yeah, the upside is big," Chambers said. "But where all the questions remain considering the downside, for sure."
Chambers also said the Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce has received inquiries from companies asking about the area's attitude toward data center development.
"We've had feelers from companies asking what the chamber feels the environment is, whether it's welcoming or not," Chambers said.
He said the chamber has directed those companies to local elected officials, who will ultimately decide whether data center projects fit Salisbury's zoning and infrastructure needs.
Taylor said the city's decision should not be based solely on potential revenue.
"I think it's not about money," Taylor said. "I think it's about rare resources or sparse resources that we need to manage."
The Planning Commission's recommendation will now move to the Salisbury City Council, which will decide whether to approve the proposed one-year moratorium.