SEAFORD, Del. - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has closed the Seaford Fishing Pier along the Nanticoke River after an engineering assessment found structural problems that could pose a safety risk.
According to DNREC, the Division of Fish and Wildlife conducted an assessment of the pier this week and identified several concerns, including deteriorating support piles and a sinkhole forming due to a failing bulkhead.
The fishing pier predates upgrades DNREC made to the Seaford boat ramp in 1997.
DNREC Fisheries Section Administrator Jordan Zimmerman said the decision to close the pier was made out of an abundance of caution.
The Division of Fish and Wildlife is now working with the engineering firm to determine whether the pier can be repaired or will need to be replaced. The closure does not impact the Seaford boat ramp or its parking lot, which are managed by DNREC in partnership with the City of Seaford. Both will remain open, according to officials.
Anglers who typically use the Seaford Fishing Pier are being directed to a smaller public fishing pier at River View Park, located directly next to the boat ramp.
DNREC says signs have been placed at the closed pier directing visitors to the alternative fishing location.