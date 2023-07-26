LAUREL, Del.-A A Laurel man is facing gun and drugs charges after police searched his home.
Trooper say 19 year-old Timothy Cannon was suspected of selling guns and drugs in Kent and Sussex Counties. On Tuesday around 11:15 a.m., authorities executed a search warrant on Cannon's home on the 100 block of Horsey Avenue. Investigators allegedly found the following items in Cannon's bedroom:
- A 9mm handgun, ammunition, and magazines
- Approximately 15.77 grams of cocaine
- Digital scale
Detectives also allegedly found seven children in the home while executing the search. None of the children, ages ranging from 1-15, were injured, according to police.
Cannon was taken to into custody and charged with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony) – 7 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts
Cannon was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $37,500 secured bond.