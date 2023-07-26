Timothy Cannon

Courtesy: Delaware State Police

LAUREL, Del.-A A Laurel man is facing gun and drugs charges after police searched his home.

Trooper say 19 year-old Timothy Cannon was suspected of selling guns and drugs in Kent and Sussex Counties. On Tuesday around 11:15 a.m., authorities executed a search warrant on Cannon's home on the 100 block of Horsey Avenue. Investigators allegedly found the following items in Cannon's bedroom: 

  • A 9mm handgun, ammunition, and magazines
  • Approximately 15.77 grams of cocaine
  • Digital scale

Detectives also allegedly found seven children in the home while executing the search. None of the children, ages ranging from 1-15, were injured, according to police.

Cannon was taken to into custody and charged with the following:

  • Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
  • Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony) – 2 counts
  • Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of a Controlled Substance in a Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Felony) – 7 counts
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – 2 counts

Cannon was arraigned and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $37,500 secured bond.

Tags

Recommended for you