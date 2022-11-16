SELBYVILLE, Del. - As temperatures begin to fall and inflation continues to rise, organizers like Kelly Kline with the Selbyville Public Library couldn't be planning their first-ever coat giveaway at a better time.
"We have had really a lot of luck with how this is scheduled," Kline said. "And just it's been nice and warm and we haven't really needed the coats yet but now, yeah, it's time."
Operation Warm, a national non-profit, provided the library with over 100 brand-new coats of varying sizes for children. Those at the library want to help their community in as many ways as possible.
Coats are pricey, especially with the inflation and the economy just the way things are," Kline said. "Everything is much more expensive so if we can help our families in any way this is part of our mission."
A mission that Lakia Marchall is thankful for.
"I have guardianship of three little girls so sometimes, especially with three little girls, it's hard to come up with the funds to get them new coats every year," Marchall said. "Kids don't stop growing and the weather doesn't seem to get any warmer so it's a great help. It has been really awesome for them, to do this."
And this is more than just a coat drive. Patches were present to customize their coats to their liking hoping it will help the kids to remember their coats.
"I hope to see kids wearing the coats," Kline said. "And I hope they are excited to wear the coats because they get to put their cool patches on so they don't leave them at home when they need them. So I just hope to see a kid wearing their coats and enjoying them."
Kids are offered books and hats and refreshments as well.