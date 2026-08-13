BERLIN, M.d - A federal investment of $1.4 million will go towards a new community center in Berlin.
Senator Van Hollen gathered with local officials and community members at the site of the center to celebrate the federal funding and the center’s development.
The center is located where the Flower Street School used to be, at 130 Flower Street.
Mayor Zach Tyndall says many spaces will be offered.
“We're going to add some components along the way that have been stressed within the community,” he says. “Like an aquatic space, a space for Shore Up to be able to have the services that they need. A multi-generational community center with access to technology, a resource space as well as community meeting locations, indoor recreation facilities and a place to be able to house our history.”
Senator Chris Van Hollen says the idea is to bring lots of important opportunities under one roof.
Local Leola Smack went to the Flower Street School, taught there, and met her husband in the first grade.
It's an excellent idea to bring it to Berlin,” she says. “We had to look for a place to have different functions and things. And if we get this building, it will be right here for all of us and the children.”
According to the Mayor’s Office, this federal money gets the property shovel ready, but another round of funding will be necessary to get the community center built.