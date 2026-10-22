DOVER, Del. - Delaware voters are making their voices heard early, with a steady stream of voters turning out at Kent County polling sites on the first day of early voting Thursday.
Voters said they were taking advantage of the opportunity to cast their ballots ahead of Election Day, with some hoping to avoid potential lines and others focused on the future of their communities.
John Davis, one of the voters who cast a ballot Thursday, said the election is an opportunity to choose leaders who reflect the community's values and priorities.
"It's important because this is our community. We want to get people in that we believe respect our values and make sure that we can keep building and improving on what we have here," Davis said.
For Thelma Rose, the election is also an opportunity to push for political change. Rose said concerns about the issues affecting everyday Americans motivated her to vote early.
"Hopefully we could flip the Senate and the House because we definitely need a change. And so many things are going on today that are not helping the people," Rose said.
Other voters say it is their civic duty.
"It's our responsibility to make sure that we have an opportunity to perhaps alter the way things are going in the country," said John Bartol.
Early voting gives Delawareans additional opportunities to participate in the November 3 general election before Election Day. Voting continues through November 1, with no early voting on Sunday, October 25.
Voters can find early voting locations, hours and additional information through the Delaware Department of Elections.