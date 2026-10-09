SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury University Police have arrested an 18-year-old SU student on multiple counts including second-degree rape and false imprisonment in connection to an alleged on-campus sexual assault last week.
According to charging documents obtained by WBOC, University Police were contacted on Oct. 2 by a victim alleging she had been sexually assaulted the night before by Yasseen Mohamed, a fellow student at SU.
The victim said she had gone to Mohamed’s dorm room in Choptank Hall the evening of Oct. 1 following the cancellation of a planned study-group. The two engaged in consensual physical intimacy, according to charging documents, but the victim attempted to stop Mohamed as the encounter progressed towards sex and began repeatedly saying she needed to go home.
When the victim attempted to stand up and leave, authorities allege Mohamed physically restrained her and removed her clothing, despite her objections and multiple attempts to retrieve her clothes. Mohamed then raped the victim, according to court documents.
Following the incident, the victim said Mohamed walked her to her car, asking if she was okay and if she was going to stop talking to him, court documents read. Police say they obtained surveillance footage corroborating that the two left Choptank Hall together at about 1 a.m. on Oct. 2.
The victim reported the incident to authorities about 16 hours later and underwent a Sexual Assault Forensic Examination at Tidal Health.
The victim also showed police text messages between her and Mohamed following the encounter. In those messages, police say the victim confronted Mohamed about the incident, her attempts to stop it, and desire to go home. Mohamed replied to those messages repeatedly apologizing rather than denying the allegations, according to investigators.
“I’m saying I was in the moment not I wasn’t wrong,” an alleged text from Mohamed included in the charging documents reads.
Police say they interviewed Mohamed on Oct. 7. According to authorities, he initially denied any sexual intercourse had occurred. He later changed his account, however, saying it had occurred and apologizing to police for lying, according to charging documents. Police say Mohamed then told them he ended the encounter when the victim said “stop, stop, stop.”
The victim denies saying “stop, stop, stop,” according to the charging documents, and instead repeatedly communicated that she needed to go home, that she did not want to continue the sexual encounter, and tried to get her clothing to leave throughout the incident.
Mohamed was arrested on Friday, Oct. 9 on charges of second-degree rape without consent, second-degree assault, fourth-degree sex offense, and false imprisonment. Following a hearing on Friday, he was ordered held without bond, according to court records.
A preliminary hearing is currently scheduled for Nov. 5.
WBOC reached out to SU on Friday. The University says it is unable to comment on any active case.