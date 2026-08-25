SUV crashes into Princess Anne dance studio; community gathers for impaired driving awareness

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. — A Princess Anne dance studio is working to recover after an SUV crashed through the building Sunday evening, causing significant damage.
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. at Dynamic Divas of Princess Anne on Mt. Vernon Road. The SUV struck the side of the building before exiting through the front.
No children or staff members were inside the studio at the time.
Leslie Nelson, director of Dynamic Divas, said she arrived at the studio within minutes of the crash.
“I got here within about 5 to 10 minutes after the collision occurred,” Nelson said.
Nelson said the studio was empty because she decided to give the dancers the weekend off as the school year was about to begin.
“We really try to get as much practice as possible,” Nelson said. “So I decided to take a break for the weekend. School is about to start and that's the only reason why we weren't in the building.”
The crash damaged portions of the building as well as equipment, mirrors, chairs, files and other supplies used by the dance program.
“it damaged chairs. I found equipment some some of this, the mirrors and other supplies and just really all of our files that were being stored and other than supplies,” Nelson told WBOC.
Princess Anne Police say a 28-year-old woman has been charged with driving while impaired and driving while under the influence. The investigation remains active.
Lieutenant Sue Dize with the Princess Anne Police Department said crashes involving vehicles striking buildings are unusual in the town.
“This is very unusual,” Dize said. “We sometimes have minor like, damage to vehicles hitting the building, but it's minor not coming through the building. This is, like I say, a first that I know of in my 17 year career of a car going through a building.”
Dynamic Divas is located just two doors down from Figi 4 The Kids, a local youth organization that provides mentoring, activities and other programs for children in the community.
Shelley Johnson, who operates Figi 4 The Kids, said her first concern after learning about the crash was whether any children were inside.
“the first thought that went through my mind, I thank the Lord that the kids were not. None of the kids were in either of the offices or in any of the studios,” Johnson said.
Johnson said Figi 4 The Kids and Dynamic Divas have worked together on community events and youth activities.
The organizations are now using the crash to bring attention to impaired driving and the importance of making safe decisions behind the wheel.
“Our concern is just making sure that this community is safe for the youth and that people don't have to worry about drunk drivers, possibly, you know, causing injury or harm to anyone in any way,” Nelson said.
Figi 4 The Kids held a community gathering Tuesday evening outside its Mt. Vernon Road location to raise awareness about impaired driving and safety.
The Princess Anne Police Department supported the event and said prevention, education, enforcement and community involvement all play a role in reducing impaired driving.
Nelson said the dance program is now looking for temporary space while repairs are completed. She said one parent has offered a building the dancers can begin using as early as next week.
Repairs to the Dynamic Divas studio are expected to take about 60 days.