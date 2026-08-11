TALBOT COUNTY, Md. — Talbot County Council members are considering a one-year moratorium on the approval of data center projects as community concerns grow over their potential impact on the county’s water and power systems.
The proposed moratorium would give county officials time to examine the potential effects of data centers and develop zoning rules and other regulations before applications could move forward.
Community members have raised concerns about the environmental impact of data centers.
“My first reaction to data centers being introduced into the county is that it is upsetting,” resident Em Kohanski said. “Data centers are very harmful and we don't need them to survive. We need them to not be here to survive.”
Council members say the proposed one-year pause would provide time to address concerns about the amount of water and electricity data centers could require.
“The moratorium that is drafted would be a one-year moratorium…” That would give us time to sit down, ideally jointly with the town of Easton and, let's say, with the power companies,” Talbot County Council Member Pete Lesher said.
Talbot County Council Member Dave Stepp said officials would focus on the potential strain data centers could place on local infrastructure.
“We will focus on the two main things that the data centers affect, which is a strain on our water system as well as strain on our power system,” Stepp said. “Most importantly, I think, being power, right? I mean, we're being strained in generation here in Maryland.”
The proposed moratorium would not prohibit data centers permanently. Instead, county officials say the goal is to use the yearlong pause to study the issue and establish regulations before any projects can be considered.