BRIDGEVILLE, Del. - The Delaware Department of Transportation has announced lane and shoulder closures this upcoming Tuesday on US 13 at Redden Road.
DelDot announced the closures today in partnership with DNREC, saying they were due to remediation efforts stemming from an accidental diesel fuel spill.
Work will reportedly be conducted Tuesday, August 22nd between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Closures are as follows:
-US 13 Southbound s/o Redden Road – Shoulder closure to remediate grass beyond shoulder
-US 13 Southbound s/o Redden Road – Left lane closure to remediate grass median
-US 13 Northbound s/o Redden Road – Right turn lane closure to remediate grass shoulder