SALISBURY, Md. - TidalHealth is experiencing a systemwide phone and internet outage Thursday morning following a power failure, affecting several services across the health system.
According to TidalHealth, its phone and internet systems are currently down, along with the health system's website. Crews are working to restore service, but there is no estimated time for restoration.
All TidalHealth outpatient appointments have been canceled for the remainder of the day.
TidalHealth Peninsula Regional is currently on divert for trauma patients only. TidalHealth Atlantic and TidalHealth Nanticoke are no longer on divert, although TidalHealth Nanticoke remains on divert for STEMI and cardiac catheterization procedures.
As of 10:35 a.m., TidalHealth Urgent Care locations are closed until noon. TidalHealth says the closures will be reevaluated at that time.
Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911 or go to an emergency department.
TidalHealth says it will continue providing updates through its social media channels as crews work to restore service.
WBOC will provide additional updates as more information becomes available.