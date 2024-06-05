PRINCESS ANNE, MD - Neighbors in Princess Anne have chosen two new town commissioners in an election held Tuesday.
In a press release Wednesday, June 5th, the Town of Princess Anne announced the results of their June 4th election, held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Historic Election House at Manokin River Park.
For District 1, challenger Marion Polk defeated incumbent Orlando Taylor by 19 votes with a total of 57 votes. Polk also led Orlena Wilkes by 37 votes.
District 2 saw Ellis Jones, Sr. win over incumbent Marshall Corbin 52-38.
Polk and Jones, Sr. are set to be sworn in on Monday, June 17th. Their term of office is 4 years.
“The Town of Princess Anne would like to thank commissioners Marshall Corbin and Orlando Taylor for their service to our community and looking forward to working with our new commissioners Marion Polk and Ellis Jones, Sr.,” Princess Anne officials said in a press release Wednesday.