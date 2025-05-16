SALISBURY, MD - WBOC’s 2024 special Pinocchio’s Journey Continues has been nominated in the 67th National Capital Chesapeake Bay Chapter Emmy Awards.
Pinocchio’s Journey Continues was nominated under the Informational/Instructional - Long Form Content category. The special, written, produced, and edited by WBOC Assistant News Director Bill Mich, reflects on the incredible story of Pinocchio the Andean Bear and his journey from Ecuador to the Salisbury Zoo.
WBOC News Director Ron Krisulevicz is also nominated as Executive Producer of the feature.
Sister station CoastTV was also nominated for their deep-dive into the history of Sussex County tradition Return Day in the Chesapeake Heritage - News Feature category.
The 67th Capital Emmy Awards Gala is slated for June 21, 2025 in Rockville, MD. Congratulations to Bill, Ron, Pinocchio, and our colleagues at CoastTV!